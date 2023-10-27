Bank of Ireland hikes variable mortgage rates 0.25% effective today

It is the bank’s first change to its variable rates since the European Central Bank (ECB) started raising interest rates in July 2022. To date, the ECB has increased interest rates by a cumulative 4.5 per cent.The increases see the rate for mortgages with a loan-to-value of up to 60 per cent jump to from 3.9 per cent to 4.15 per cent, while those with a loan-to-value from 61 per cent to 80 per cent will increase from 4.2 per cent to 4.45 per cent.

For existing Bank of Ireland mortgage customers already on a variable rate, the change will be effective from December 8th. For new or existing customers choosing a variable rate, the new rate is effective today.To date, Bank of Ireland has increased fixed rates for new mortgage customers by 1.75 per cent, as well as increased fixed rates for existing mortgage customers by 1.25 per cent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its interest rates unchanged on Thursday following a series of 10 consecutive hikes since July last year, amid growing signs that its efforts to fight inflation are having an impact. headtopics.com

The decision was widely anticipated by economists. Still the ECB warned that it will ensure that rates remain high “for as long as necessary” to bring down inflation to its target. Inflation in the euro zone fell to 4.3 per cent September from 5.2 per cent in August and a record 10.6 per cent last October, but is still running at more than double the ECB’s 2 per cent target.

“Inflation is still expected to stay too high for too long, and domestic price pressures remain strong,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said at a press conference in Athens where the meeting took place. headtopics.com

“At the same time inflation dropped markedly in September, including due to strong base effects, and most measures of underlying inflation have continued to ease.

