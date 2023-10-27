Bank holiday weekend: Yellow weather warning with more rain due before Dublin marathon

Shannon Airport is expecting record-breaking passenger numbers with more than 44,000 forecast to depart from the airport during the October holiday period
Overall, Saturday will have sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy with the chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding. Tides will be very high along all coasts, increasing the risk of coastal flooding.
Traffic diversions for the Dublin Marathon will vary on Sunday as the race proceeds, but pedestrian access will remain. North city traffic from Finglas Road and Ballymun Road, wishing to access the city centre will be diverted via Whitworth Road, Dorset Street and Gardiner Street. headtopics.com
The following Dart stations are closed for train services: Malahide, Portmarnock, Clongriffin, Howth Junction and Donaghmede, Bayside, Sutton, Howth, Kilbarrack, Raheny, Harmonstown, Killester and Clontarf Road.Dublin Airport is also forecast to have a busy weekend, with around 405,000 passengers set to travel through the transport hub over the October bank holiday.
Elsewhere in the country, Shannon Airport is expecting record-breaking passenger numbers with more than 44,000 people forecast to take off from the airport throughout the October holiday period.
Status Yellow rain warning issued for four countiesA Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow tomorrow. Read more ⮕