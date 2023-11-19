HEAD TOPICS

Ballygunner Survive to Keep Three-in-a-Row Ambitions Alive

  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 40 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📰 IrishTimesSport
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 43
  • Publisher: 99 / 2.

AIB Munster champions Ballygunner survive a close match against Na Piarsaigh to advance to the provincial final against Clonlara of Clare.

Ballygunner, Na Piarsaigh, AIB Munster, Three-In-A-Row, Gaelic Grounds, Clonlara, Clare

In the end it was a bit anxious at the TUS Gaelic Grounds but AIB Munster champions Ballygunner survived to keep their record three-in-a-row ambitions alive going into next month’s provincial final against Clonlara of Clare. Even Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh must have been surprised to have shaved the margin to a single score going into injury-time but they got the bit between their teeth and flung in a succession of high ball on the square to try to engineer a second goal.

The first came after Ballygunner’s goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe had saved a free, optimistically blasted by Ronan Lynch, out for a 65, which gave the Limerick champions another pull on the fruit machine. This time it paid out with Adrian Breen getting the vital shot in to make the score 0-15 to 1-

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin Gleeson's future, Ballygunner's record breaking, and not missing county: Pauric MahonyMaking history is too time consuming to ever consider a return to Waterford duty, insists former captain.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Three at Three – On The Spot HeroesThe website for Irish women
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Three quarters of those released from prison in 2018 not working three years later, CSO showsResearchers found that by 2021 former probationers in employment earned a weekly average of €509
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Ballygunner vs Sarsfield in Munster Hurling.Ballygunner take on Sarsfield in quarter-final action.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Ballygunner v Sarsfields LIVE updates from Munster Club Hurling Quarter-FinalThe Champions of Waterford and Cork clash in the last-eight.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Ballygunner fire 2-20 as they power past Sarsfields to reach Munster semi-final2,592 watched on in Walsh Park.
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »