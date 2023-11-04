Ballygunner and Sarsfields to Face Off in Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Ballygunner and Sarsfields go head to head in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday. Sarsfields came out victorious in the Seán Óg Murphy Cup after a strong second-half performance against Midleton Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October to book their spot in this weekend’s fixture. Meanwhile, Ballygunner made it 10 in a row as they saw off De La Salle with a scoreline of 2-26 to 0-21. The Waterford club are unbeaten in county hurling winning 55 matches since 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game. Where is it? The game is in Walsh Park, Waterford. What time is it? Throw up is at 1.30 today. What TV channel is it on? The game will be shown live on TG4. Betting odds Ballygunner 1/10 Draw 14/1 Sarsfields 13/2 Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts

