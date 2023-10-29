Ballina Stephenites crowned Mayo champions after low-scoring final

BALLINA STEPHENITES RECLAIMED their place at the top of the tree in Mayo football and in the process claimed their 37th Moclair Cup seeing off Breaffy on a score of 0-6 to 0-4 in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

The game was in the balance right until the final moments of injury time when Luke Feeney got in for Ballina’s sixth of the day and only their second of the second half to seal the win for Niall Heffernan’s side after a fine run by Evan Regan.

Breaffy set up to contain and force Ballina to take shots from tricky angles and after a bright start that saw the Stephenites lead 0-2- to 0-1 after six minutes, another 16 passed before the next score of the game. headtopics.com

Conor O’Shea registered the first point of the evening from a free from close range after Davitt Neary had been fouled two minutes in. Not long after, Evan Regan levelled it up from a free after Sam Callinan had been fouled on the burst.

Regan registered his second of the day after Luke Feeney was fouled after he collected the ball from another Callinan run from deep, Feeney himself pointed the final score of the half from a mark from close range to send Ballina in leading 0-4 to 0-1 at the short-whistle. headtopics.com

Frank Irwin landed Ballina’s fifth point of the day from a ’45 in the 38th minute after an Evan Regan shot had been put past the post by Jack Livingstone.Three minutes later, Aidan O’Shea pointed from a free from close range and that was the last score of the game until Feeney’s effort deep in injury time as both sides continued to pile on the wides as the pressure ramped up.

