Bad Hair Day? Fight The Frizz With These Expert Tips

Ladies, we have a confession to make: frizzy hair is one of our biggest beauty nightmares. Unfortunately at this time of year, cold weather and central heating does untold amounts of damage to our lovely locks.

And, most often, this damage results in us rocking a frizzy look that closely resembles the type of gruaige you’re likely to see on a scarecrow. Morto! We don’t know about you, but here at Her.ie towers we think it’s about time we reclaimed our hair from the frizz. Here are a few tips and techniques to help you tame your mane and get it looking smooth and sleek again…Wait now, we don’t mean ditch the shampoo altogether, we just mean stop washing it as much as you currently do. You see our hair is full of natural oils that are actually brilliant at fighting frizz by themselves.

If you lather up every single day, switch to washing your hair every second day and see what happens. We guarantee you’ll have more manageable, non-frizzy hair before you can say “rinse, repeat!” If your hair feels greasy in between washes, simply use a bit of dry shampoo to tide you over.Hair experts recommend using a deep conditioner every time you wash your hair. headtopics.com

