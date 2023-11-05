Backpackers in Australian Outback Mining Town

Backpackers Liv (Jessica Henwick) and Hanna (Julia Garner) arrive in a remote Australian Outback mining town after going broke in Sydney. Recruited by the unstable Billy (Hugo Weaving), the hard-drinking and hard-partying lifestyle of the miners soon gives way to unsettling, disturbing behaviour by the men (James Frecheville, Daniel Henshall) who frequent the Royal Hotel... Going into 'The Royal Hotel', you can feel the echoes of Ted Kotcheff's disturbing outback horror 'Wake In Fright' -.
The setup is similar - outsiders arrive into a booze-soaked Australian outback town, the isolation begins to turn people into savages, culminating in a violent confrontation. The really horrifying part of 'The Royal Hotel' is that it's based in part on the true story of Finnish backpackersThe only difference here is that the protagonists are Canadians, but the fog of casual misogyny and violent sexism that the documentary exposed remains. Much of the movie is the slow disintegration of order, wherein Jessica Henwick and Julia Garner move further and further away from reality and into the twilight, alien world that the bar exists in. There's an oddly chilling moment when one of them looks up and notes that the stars look different overhead, further highlighting just how strange their world now is. From there, however, 'The Royal Hotel' becomes sickeningly familia
