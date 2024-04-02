Backlash against Israeli man for praying for both Israeli and Palestinian victims

In a society largely united by the fight against Hamas, those seeking co-existence with Palestinians face abuse and even arrest. Israel Frey risked causing offence when he delivered a Jewish prayer for the dead days after Hamas's devastating raid.

He dedicated the prayer to both the Israeli victims and the innocent civilians in Gaza. The backlash was immediate, with hate messages flooding in and his home address being shared by far-right groups.

