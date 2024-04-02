Backlash against Israeli man for praying for both Israeli and Palestinian victims

In a society largely united by the fight against Hamas, those seeking co-existence with Palestinians face abuse and even arrest. Israel Frey risked causing offence when he delivered a Jewish prayer for the dead days after Hamas's devastating raid.
He dedicated the prayer to both the Israeli victims and the innocent civilians in Gaza. The backlash was immediate, with hate messages flooding in and his home address being shared by far-right groups.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Netanyahu approves new Gaza ceasefire talksIsrael sustained its aerial and ground bombardment of Gaza, killing dozens of people, as fighting raged around Gaza City's main Al Shifa hospital, Palestinian officials and the Israeli military said.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Probe finds flaws in UN Palestinian refugee agencyA preliminary investigation into UNRWA, the embattled United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, has found 'critical areas' which need to be addressed, a UN spokesperson has said.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »