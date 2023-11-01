Back In Business · The 42

Spurs striker spent time in South Korea after completing his compulsory national service in the army.The Irish international is back after a two-month absence'The criticism is something through my career that I have gotten used to'
Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray says he doesn’t agree with some of the criticism that came his way over the past 12 months.Gareth Bale bags assist upon return as 10-man Real Madrid survive Modric straight red cardAug 17th 2019, 6:26 PMThe 2012 All-Ireland winner kicked four points in Kilcar’s win over Glenswilly yesterday.The former world middleweight champion will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent this summer.
The Munster and Ireland 9 found it tough missing out on November, but feels fitter and stronger for going the extra mile in rehab.Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdownOct 26th 2018, 12:42 PMOne month on from double wrist break McClean returns to action and provides assist for Stoke
The midfielder came on in the second half against Bolton for his first appearance since breaking his wrist in two places last month.Diarmuid Connolly completes return as Dublin star comes off the bench for St Vincent's14.
Despite a host of international absentees, Leinster have named an exciting starting XV to face a robust challenge in the south of France.Five-star Dundalk turn on the style to make a swift return to the top
The Lilywhites bounced back from their defeat in Cork with a comprehensive victory over St Patrick’s Athletic.Sean Maguire returns from four month injury layoff to score dramatic late brace for Preston
Ireland Headlines
