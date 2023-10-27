Baboons able to cooperate for common good

Scientists have long debated whether animals other than humans are capable of this complicated tit-for-tat interaction known as"strategic cooperation".

The student might expect that schoolmate to return the favour next time - and if they did not, seek out someone else more willing to play ball. A total of 18 Guinea baboons were paired off and put opposite each other, separated by a transparent partition, so they could watch their partner's behaviour.

One of the baboons was then presented with several images on their touchscreen. Pressing one image would release a tasty treat - a few grains of wheat - just for themselves. "No longer able to reward themselves, they watched their partner much more carefully," Mr Formaux said.But if a baboon made the"selfish" choice of not rewarding its partner, the partner would later punish it, potentially by wondering off to find another monkey at a different screen.

