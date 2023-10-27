Aziz Ansari addresses sexual misconduct allegation during new show

The comedian said that he has learned a lot since that time, and that he hopes he is now “a better person.”Online publication Babe.net published a piece in which the woman said that she felt “violated” by Ansari during a date they shared a year and a half ago.

Ansari released a statement at the time saying that everything that happened was “completely consensual.” He has since addressed the allegation again at a standup show in the Village Underground in New York City.“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” he said.

“But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person. “If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing.”This comes just one month after Louis CK addressed his own sexual assault allegations during a standup set. headtopics.com

"I like to jerk off, and I don't like being alone," he stated before calling Parkland shooting survivors uninteresting and making 'jokes' about the transgender community.

