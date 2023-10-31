Axa completes acquisition of Laya Healthcare

"The addition of such a customer-connected and authentic business as Laya Healthcare is an excellent fit for our business." "I look forward to the opportunities that this will provide, enabling us to deliver new and exciting products that meet more customers’ needs, in more moments, each and every day."

Laya Healthcare has been operating for over 25 years and has around a 28% share of the health insurance market, serving 690,000 customers and generating around €800m in premiums. Axa already holds around a third of the motor market in Ireland and also offers home and commercial cover."With AXA’s backing, we hope to accelerate our ambitious plans for growth and to empower our members through better and faster access to world class healthcare and more choice- that is at the very heart of what we’re committed to achieving," Dónal Clancy Managing Director of Laya Healthcare.

"While it’s very much 'business as usual’ for our members, our team and all our health partners who work side-by-side with us to deliver on our promise to look after our members always we’re looking forward to the future with AXA."

