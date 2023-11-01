HEAD TOPICS

AXA completes €650m takeover deal for Laya Healthcare

The French insurance giant said the deal would “fast track” its entry into the Irish health insurance market

The companies first announced in August this year they were in the final stages of negotiating a deal in what is a significant shake-up of the Irish health insurance industry. Laya has a leading position in the Irish health insurance market with around 28 per cent market share, serving 690,000 members and generating ...

