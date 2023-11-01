AXA completes €650m takeover deal for Laya Healthcare

The companies first announced in August this year they were in the final stages of negotiating a deal in what is a significant shake-up of the Irish health insurance industry. Laya has a leading position in the Irish health insurance market with around 28 per cent market share, serving 690,000 members and generating ...

