The Sk8r Boi singer is apparently thrilled with her new fiance and can't wait to start a new life with the Nickleback frontman...We’re pretty sure the world let out a collective “WTF?!” when Avril Lavigne announced she was engaged to Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger (well, everyone in the Her.ie office let out a string of OMGs and WTFs…) and while most of us thought it was some kind of weird joke (we honestly never pictured these two together) it seems like it’s actually for reals.

In fact, Avril’s new fiancé Chad has revealed that he isn’t too worried about what people think of their surprise engagement. He just wants everyone to know that him and Avril are over the moon. Which, you have to admit, is pretty cute.

Chad popped the question to Avril last month after the pair met earlier this year, so it’s safe to say that their romance has been a bit of a whirlwind but the couple are happy and they’re not concerned with what anyone else thinks about their courtship. headtopics.com

“I try not to take took much interest in the world’s opinion of our relationship. I just know the both of us are very happy,” said Chad, speaking toChad and Avril or ‘Chavril’ officially started dating on July 1st, and Chad revealed that the two of them love this anniversary because it is the holiday of Canada Day across the pond.The Nickleback singer also added that he and Avril “can’t wait to start our life together.” Aw.

This isn’t the first time that Avril will be walking down the aisle. Her first marriage to Deryck Whibley, of Sum 41 fame, ended back in 2009 after three years of marriage. Earlier this year, Avril split from her former boyfriend Brody Jenner. headtopics.com

While Chad and Avril are the last couple we ever thought would hook up, we're glad that they make each other so happy. We hope this pair go the distance.

