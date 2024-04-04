Avolon Reports Increase in Lease Transactions and Aircraft Deliveries

Avolon, the Dublin-based aircraft lessor, reported an increase in lease transactions and aircraft deliveries in the first quarter of this year. The company executed 39 new lease transactions and delivered 12 new aircraft to customers.

Additionally, Avolon sold nine aircraft and entered into letters of intent for the sale of 17 more. The company's fleet size remained unchanged at 577. In terms of financing, Avolon raised $1.4 billion of unsecured debt capital in the first quarter.

