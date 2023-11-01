Avolon co-founder Dómhnal Slattery appointed chair of space business SpinLaunch

Slattery was chief executive of Avolon from its founding in 2010 through to October of last year. The business was sold for ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Laura Slattery: Better to be spooked by AI than complacent about the impact it will have on our livesAI is destined to become our ‘co-pilot’ at work – whether we want one or not

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: New Zealand volcano: Company managing White Island found guilty of safety breachesSome 22 people, mostly toursits, killed in 2019 when White Island volcano erupted

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Irish woman missing in Berlin found after concerns for safetyA family member confirmed that Una has been found safe on Tuesday morning

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Phil Spencer's dad's cause of death found in inquest after tragic car accidentLocation Location Location star Phil Spencer was left devastated back in August when his beloved dad Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, died when their car careered into a river

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Mother Speaks Out After Her Daughter Was Found ‘So Drunk She Couldn’t Speak’The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Sad News As Body Of Missing 61-Year-Old Is Found In DublinThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕