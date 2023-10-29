Autumn Make-up Trends We Won’t be Wearing

The start of a new fashion season means some new make-up trends. Ladies, here are the beauty looks we WON'T be trying this autumn...We don’t know about you, but at the beginning of every new fashion season, we just can’t wait to see the beauty trends will be influencing our make-up bag for the coming weeks.

While Autumn/Winter 2012 has some very promising make-up trends, it also has some downright frightening ones too. At Chanel’s A/W 2012 catwalk show, it wasn’t just the clothes that were turning heads. Oh no. The model’s eyebrows were causing just as much of a stir. Why? Well basically their natural eyebrows had been replaced with a host of sequins, sparkles and obsidian gemstones.

Generally the main aim of make-up is to have us looking fresh, bright and like we’ve gotten our recommended eight hours – not to make us look like we’ve just crawled out of a ditch after a long night.Graphic eyes are great in theory, but not so much in practice. No matter what kind of products you use, they will smudge a lot. However, Anna Sui is trying to bring them back onto the beauty radar. headtopics.com

That being said, the Pale and Interesting make-up trend which was debuted on Calvin Klein’s A/W 2012 catwalk looks less ‘Keira’ and more ‘living dead.’

The new hair colour that you’re going to see everywhere this autumnThis colour is just right if you don't want to go too wild, however it does bring a pop of colour for those that want something a bit more adventurous. Read more ⮕

– Anna Geary gives update as she prepares to welcome first childAnna Geary is due in the autumn time and with her due date just around the corner, the mum-to-be is feeling all of the emotions. Read more ⮕

12 incredible locations around Ireland that are perfect for a winter weddingSome people find a winter or autumn wedding a not so ideal prospect but it certainly has its perks such as lower cost and some truly stunning backdrops. Read more ⮕

‘Honey lips’ is the latest makeup trend taking over the internetWith all the TikTok beauty trends that have emerged this year, it can be a full-time job just trying to stay on trend. However, the newest one can be ach Read more ⮕

SURVEY: And the Most Influential Women in Ireland Are…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two womenBruno Langley pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women Read more ⮕