Autumn Make-up Trends We Won’t be Wearing

The start of a new fashion season means some new make-up trends. Ladies, here are the beauty looks we WON'T be trying this autumn...We don’t know about you, but at the beginning of every new fashion season, we just can’t wait to see the beauty trends will be influencing our make-up bag for the coming weeks.
While Autumn/Winter 2012 has some very promising make-up trends, it also has some downright frightening ones too. At Chanel’s A/W 2012 catwalk show, it wasn’t just the clothes that were turning heads. Oh no. The model’s eyebrows were causing just as much of a stir. Why? Well basically their natural eyebrows had been replaced with a host of sequins, sparkles and obsidian gemstones.
Generally the main aim of make-up is to have us looking fresh, bright and like we’ve gotten our recommended eight hours – not to make us look like we’ve just crawled out of a ditch after a long night.Graphic eyes are great in theory, but not so much in practice. No matter what kind of products you use, they will smudge a lot. However, Anna Sui is trying to bring them back onto the beauty radar. headtopics.com
That being said, the Pale and Interesting make-up trend which was debuted on Calvin Klein’s A/W 2012 catwalk looks less ‘Keira’ and more ‘living dead.’