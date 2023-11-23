Author Paul Murray Talks About His Latest Novel and More

In the Fitzwilliam hotel in Dublin, author Paul Murray discusses his latest novel, his experience in Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, and his tendency to dig himself out of a hole. Murray shares a fairy story about a traveler who stumbles upon a fairy mound and is invited to join a party with the amoral fairies. The conversation also touches on Ireland's boom-and-bust cycles, the Iraq war, the dot-com crash, and indie cinema.





