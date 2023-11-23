Author Paul Murray Talks About His Latest Novel and More

In the Fitzwilliam hotel in Dublin, author Paul Murray discusses his latest novel, his experience in Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, and his tendency to dig himself out of a hole. Murray shares a fairy story about a traveler who stumbles upon a fairy mound and is invited to join a party with the amoral fairies. The conversation also touches on Ireland's boom-and-bust cycles, the Iraq war, the dot-com crash, and indie cinema.
Paul Murray's The Bee Sting Wins Eason Novel of the YearPaul Murray's novel The Bee Sting has been awarded the Eason Novel of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Murray expressed his delight and gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the exceptional talent in Ireland. He also mentioned his upcoming attendance at the Booker Prize Ceremony in London, jokingly referring to his fellow nominee Paul Lynch as a "bitter enemy". Murray expressed his excitement to travel with Lynch and be recognized in his own country.
