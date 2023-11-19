Author Chronicles Sinn Fein's Evolution with Explosive Claim

The author has produced a pointed chronicle of Sinn Fein's evolution over the last four decades, despite the lack of co-operation from the party. The book includes one explosive claim. The investigation aims to provide insight into the party's decision-making process, personal dynamics, and disputes.





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poll suggests Sinn Féin remains party with most supportThe latest opinion poll, which has gauged voting preferences in aftermath of the Budget, has indicated Sinn Féin remains the party with most support.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sinn Féin leader ‘absolutely not’ overruled by party on call to expel Israeli ambassadorEoin Ó Broin insists change in policy by Mary Lou McDonald came about due to ‘deteriorating’ situation in Gaza

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to set out party's 'change' agendaSinn Féin's Ard Fheis continues in Athlone this morning, with the themes of housing, health and the cost of living crisis likely to feature high on the agenda.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Red C Poll: No budget bounce for Coalition parties as Sinn Féin rise€14bn budget fails to woo disaffected voters back from Mary Lou McDonald’s party

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Housing crisis: Sinn Féin is ‘anti-first-time-buyers’, says MartinOpposition party’s housing policy is ‘empty rhetoric and soundbites’, Tanáiste tells the Dáil

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ivan Yates predicts Sinn Féin will win more than 70 seats in next general electionFormer Fine Gael minister predicts sitting government parties will lose many seats due to failure to address delays in delivering housing and large infrastructure projects

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »