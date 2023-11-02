Australian woman arrested in lethal mushroom mystery

Homicide squad investigators will question her once the search of her home is complete, said Detective Inspector Dean Thomas of the Victoria police homicide squad. The probe had been subject to"incredibly intense" media and public interest in Australia and internationally, he said.

She served the mushrooms as part of a beef Wellington dish on the afternoon of 29 July to her estranged parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, local Baptist pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife Heather. He appeared for the first time in public in early October at a memorial for his wife, with a local newspaper describing him as"frail-looking" and"using a walking frame".Ms Patterson always insisted she was innocent, reportedly saying in August that she had unwittingly bought the mushrooms from an Asian grocery store and that the poisonings were accidental.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.