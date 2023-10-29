Eoin Sorohan, based in Texas, advises Irish businesspeople visiting there not to tread into the world of politics in conversation.If Eoin Sorohan’s phone rings in the middle of the night, it’s not good news. His job is to keep expensive freight safe from cargo criminals, and they don’t sleep.

“Sometimes, you will get the dreaded phone call to say there is a theft in progress on a customer’s shipment. It can be exhilarating when you are on a call with law enforcement trying to outsmart criminals, enact a recovery and save a customer millions of dollars, justifying our return in investment in the process.”

Enterprise Ireland’s goal is to grow Irish exports so it definitely pushed the right buttons where my patriotism is concerned “My impression before moving to Texas was that everyone was a gunslinging, cowboy hat-wearing Trump fan. To be fair, that is true of a lot of the state, but Austin is known for being the blueberry in the tomato soup,” says Sorohan. “It’s like a liberal oasis in the big red state of Texas.” headtopics.com

These cargo criminals are some of the best logisticians you could find. And it’s our job to stop them from stealing freight Austin is a “hive of opportunity”, says Sorohan. “There’s been a huge migration of tech companies out of California to Austin. It’s become a very attractive place to set up from a tax standpoint, but also the University of Texas is here and the city really does have an eclectic vibe.”

The city is protective of alternative culture and is famed for its slogan, “Keep Austin weird”, he says. The area within 200 miles of where cargo originates is where theft is most likely to occur, says Sorohan. This is called ‘the red zone’.Another mantra is that freight at rest is freight at risk. The company collects data about transportation provider performance, enabling manufacturers to hold carriers to account. headtopics.com

