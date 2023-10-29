Auguste Rodin tops Irish team gearing up for Breeders’ Cup in California

Dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin is set to start favourite for the $4 million mile-and-a-half Turf at the Breeders' Cup. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
The two-day extravaganza featuring 14 Grade One races is back at Santa Anita in Los Angeles for a record 11th time and starts on Friday with a ‘Future Stars’ programme confined to two-year-old races and set to contain significant Irish interest.
Once again, though, the bulk of the Irish team is made up of a Ballydoyle contingent topped by the dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin, who is set to start favourite for the $4 million mile-and-a-half Turf on Saturday. headtopics.com
The weekend’s global racing highlight, however, was a resounding victory for the world’s highest rated racehorse Equinox in Japan. The horse set a new track record on Sunday in becoming just the third horse to win the prestigious mile and a quarter contest back-to-back.
“He is a versatile horse that can run from any position, stay calm during the race and make use of his speed at the finish. Sunday’s action at Wexford failed a morning inspection and almost half an inch more of rain saw Monday’s card quickly called off too. The Curragh’s Tuesday fixture is also under threat as HQ was unfit for racing on Sunday. Up to 15mm more rainfall is forecast before racing there. headtopics.com