Auguste Rodin tops Irish team gearing up for Breeders’ Cup in California

Dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin is set to start favourite for the $4 million mile-and-a-half Turf at the Breeders' Cup. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The two-day extravaganza featuring 14 Grade One races is back at Santa Anita in Los Angeles for a record 11th time and starts on Friday with a ‘Future Stars’ programme confined to two-year-old races and set to contain significant Irish interest.

Once again, though, the bulk of the Irish team is made up of a Ballydoyle contingent topped by the dual-Derby hero Auguste Rodin, who is set to start favourite for the $4 million mile-and-a-half Turf on Saturday. headtopics.com

The weekend’s global racing highlight, however, was a resounding victory for the world’s highest rated racehorse Equinox in Japan. The horse set a new track record on Sunday in becoming just the third horse to win the prestigious mile and a quarter contest back-to-back.

“He is a versatile horse that can run from any position, stay calm during the race and make use of his speed at the finish. Sunday’s action at Wexford failed a morning inspection and almost half an inch more of rain saw Monday’s card quickly called off too. The Curragh’s Tuesday fixture is also under threat as HQ was unfit for racing on Sunday. Up to 15mm more rainfall is forecast before racing there. headtopics.com

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Department of Finance official says Russian sanctions ‘unenforceable’ in practiceIrish authorities ‘can’t actually do anything’ about sanctioned Russian money moving through Ireland, official says Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

How to solve the Irish Times Crosaire crossword: A beginners’ guide to cryptic codesLike any skill, solving cryptic puzzles can be learned with practice, repetition and perseverance Read more ⮕

The Irish Times view on the Liffey: a river that defines DublinThere is no sweeter view of Dublin, looking east in the early morning or west at evening time, than the play of sunlight on the river Read more ⮕