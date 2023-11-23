Audrey Molloy's 'The Blue Cocktail' Explores Themes of Water and Womanhood

In her new collection, The Blue Cocktail, Audrey Molloy explores themes of water, continents, nativity, and womanhood. The poems in the collection are filled with various forms of water and cocktails consumed for pleasure or emergencies. Molloy's poems also reflect on the concept of origins and the idea of being trapped in one's past.





