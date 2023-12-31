Audrey Hepburn: The Style Icon's Irish Connections

Three decades after her passing in 1993, Audrey Hepburn’s place in the highest echelons of pop culture is assured. Apple TV+’s biopic on her life starring Rooney Mara and directed by’s Luca Guadagnino is set for release in 2024 and her distinctive look remains instantly recognisable – the little black dress, the cigarette pants, the black polo neck, the tiny frame and ballet dancer poise.

Her lifelong collaboration with designer Hubert Givenchy would lay the groundwork for the kind of modern celebrity-designer partnerships, though none could ever reach the same height





