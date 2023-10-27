Attitude softening in Government about proposed gambling advertising ban

A potential softening of attitude by the Government in relation to a proposed ban on gambling advertising that threatens TV coverage of Irish racing has been indicated by a Minister.

Part of minister Browne’s long-awaited gambling Bill proposes a ban on advertising between 5.30am and 9pm. The Irish Racehorse Trainers Association has warned of “very substantial” job losses due to a cut in the number of horses in training with owners not being able to watch live racing.

So far, Browne has not moved on his position and said he doesn’t believe punters here won’t be able to watch Irish racing. “I know many of you also have also concerns about the gambling legislation that is currently before the Oireachtas,” he said. headtopics.com

“I know how important it is for owners to be able to watch their horses race when they cannot travel themselves. I firmly believe it is through further and conciliatory dialogue that we can ensure a common-sense approach is taken,” he added.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins is among leading figures to have expressed alarm at the proposed advertising ban, arguing that racing will be caught up in what is essentially a gambling industry problem. headtopics.com

It claimed that 9,400 of jobs are in the core industry, defined as “making their living as a direct or indirect result from the racing and breeding industry.” It also noted that €264 million was spent by owners in training and running their horses in 2022.

