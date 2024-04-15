Attacker Targets Women in Sydney Shopping Centre Stabbing

Australia n police have said the attacker who fatally stabbed six people at a busy shopping centre in Sydney 's beach suburb of Bondi may have targeted women, as the country mourned the victims and hundreds of people laid flowers near the scene.

Police have said Cauchi had mental health issues in the past and there was no indication ideology was a motive. The New South Wales government said it would give over €11 million for an independent coronial inquest into the attack but Premier Chris Minns ruled out any change in rules that would allow private security guards to carry firearms.

"I'm still trying to get back to everyday life. I've taken today off to try and get my head better," she added.

