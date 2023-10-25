Athlone Town women's manager Ciarán Kilduff's surprising appointment

Emma Duffy LAURIE RYAN HAD to Google Ciarán Kilduff when he was appointed Athlone Town women’s manager in June. “I wouldn’t have been the biggest League of Ireland fan before I started playing,” the Clare dual star laughed during the week. “Now that you’re in it, you’re immersed in it. But when you’re outside and you don’t follow soccer, you wouldn’t have a clue.” Hailing from a strong Gaelic football background, the mid-season turnover of management came as a shock to the Athlone captain.

Kilduff took the reins after the surprise departure of Tommy Hewitt, the Athlone postman who had delivered prompt success following their addition to the Women’s National League in 2020. Their rise has been a fairytale story, of sorts. The rural underdog, from rags to riches. Belief, hunger, passion. All that good stuff. They finished seventh overall in the league in ’20 and ’21, but recorded a superb second-place finish in 2022 — reducing the points deficit to champions Shelbourne from 42 to just two across 12 month





