Athlone Town Director of Football Calls for Government Support

Amidst the historic Women's FAI Cup celebrations, Athlone Town Director of Football Michael O'Connor made several impassioned pleas to the Irish Government to support domestic football. He highlighted a lack of funding and other issues, stating that they are drowning. O'Connor criticized Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne for not attending the cup final but attending the Women's World Cup in Australia.

He hopes that their success will drive the government to start funding the Women's National League and the academy structure





Athlone Town crowned Women's FAI Cup champions for the first timeAthlone Town emerged as the champions of the Women's FAI Cup for the first time after a thrilling encounter against Shelbourne. The match ended in a penalty shootout, with Athlone eventually coming out on top. Dana Scheriff and Gillian Keenan were the heroes of the game, scoring crucial goals. Athlone had previously defeated Galway United and league champions Peamount on penalties in their cup run.

Athlone Town women's manager Ciarán Kilduff's surprising appointmentCiarán Kilduff's appointment as Athlone Town women's manager came as a shock to the team captain. Despite not being a big fan of the League of Ireland, Kilduff took over after the departure of Tommy Hewitt. Athlone Town's rise in the Women's National League has been remarkable, finishing second in 2022.

