Athlone Town crowned Women's FAI Cup champions for the first time

ATHLONE TOWN ARE Women’s FAI Cup champions for the very first time. Penalty shootout specialists in 2023, Ciarán Kilduff’s side eventually came out on top of a see-saw encounter against Shelbourne — a repeat of the 2022 final — in front of 3,526 fans at Tallaght Stadium. Dana Scheriff and Gillian Keenan were their goalscoring heroes from play in a dramatic, emotional victory, the latter the super sub who sent the game to penalties in the 116th minute.
Alex Kavanagh rattled the crossbar from 13 yards to confirm the Midlanders as champions with Scheriff, Player of the Match Chloe Singleton, Kayleigh Shine and Jessi Rossman all on target in the shootout. Athlone defeated Galway United and league champions Peamount on penalties through their cup run, while also beating Shels to President’s Cup glory in the same manner at the outset of the seaso
