At least 50 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp

. We get the latest from Duncan Bullivant the Special Advisor to the Head of the Bosnia peacekeeping mission, part of the UK mission to Kosovo in 1999, and CEO of the Henderson Group, an international risk management advisory.

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli special forces free hostage as ground offensive meets localised clashesIDF operations deepened within Gaza on Monday, with tanks active on strip’s coastal highway

RTENEWS: Israeli attack kills at least 50 Gazans in refugee campIsraeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.

IRISHTIMES: Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camp leave 50 dead as 11 Israeli soldiers killed in fightingSimon Coveney says Israel’s ‘approach in Gaza not consistent with international humanitarian law’

IRISHTIMES: More than 50 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp, says hospital directorSome 8,525 people killed in besieged Palestinian enclave since October 7th as Netanyahu dismisses calls for halt to fighting

RTENEWS: Hamas says it shot at Israeli troops pressing GazaHamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early today as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.

IRISHMIRROR: Israeli actions in Gaza 'not consistent with humanitarian law'Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Simon Coveney condemned the Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Gaza

