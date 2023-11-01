At least 50 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp

. We get the latest from Duncan Bullivant the Special Advisor to the Head of the Bosnia peacekeeping mission, part of the UK mission to Kosovo in 1999, and CEO of the Henderson Group, an international risk management advisory.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Israeli attack kills at least 50 Gazans in refugee campIsraeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Hamas says it shot at Israeli troops pressing GazaHamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early today as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕