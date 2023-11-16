Astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell honoured with new building

A Northern Ireland born astrophysicist has been honoured with a new building unveiled in her name at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT). Professor Jocelyn Bell Burnell attended the official opening of the new science building at DkIT this afternoon. She said it was a delight to visit the new building and that she was very impressed with the work that was going on there. Originally from Lurgan in Co Armagh, Prof Bell Burnell is best known for her 1967 discovery of pulsars.

Pulsars are rapidly rotating neutron stars that emit radio waves, almost like the beams from a lighthouse. Explaining her discovery of pulsars, Prof Bell Burnell used an analogy for light. "You know the way a light house works, it swings a beam around the sky. I was finding stars swinging radio beams around the sky," She said neutron stars were extremely compact, compared to regular stars. "Stars are enormous things but these are only about ten miles across, so they're small even by terrestrial standards.

