Have you got a health concern on your mind? Every week we'll be tackling the health concerns of Her.ie readers with the help

of our GloHealth Doctor, Doctor Conor Fitzgerald. This week, Her.ie readers want to know about sex problems and weight loss...Have you got a health concern you’d like some advice on? We’ve got our GloHealth Doctor, Dr. Conor Fitzgerald, on hand every week to answerHi guys, I have a question for your doctor please. It’s quite embarrassing so staying very anonymous and haven’t mentioned it to my own doctor yet.

Hi and thanks for your question. I’m sorry to hear that you have been suffering like this over the past year. There are several possible reasons for this. If you are using condoms you may have a latex allergy. This can usually be solved by using latex-free condoms which are widely available. Using lubricant may also ease the uncomfortable sensation, particularly if you feel your vaginal area is quite dry. headtopics.com

The uncomfortable sensation you are having and the itch could be caused by thrush, and it is possible that your boyfriend has thrush but has no symptoms. It would be important that both of you are treated if this is the case otherwise one will just reinfect the other.

I do think at this stage that it would be a good idea to talk to your GP, as these symptoms have been present for over a year. Although it is unlikely with your symptoms to have an STI (sexually transmitted infection), it would be a possibility. A more detailed history, examination and possibly some tests may be required. I understand that you may feel embarrassed by your symptoms, but I can assure you that it is a very common symptom that GP’s encounter regularly. headtopics.com

