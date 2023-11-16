Ask the Expert: ‘He is due to start school in September but I don’t know when he will be assessed’

My son is just four and I am worried he may have autism. He speaks a lot less than when his brother was the same age and spends hours just rolling on the floor with his cars, and his sleeping can be horrendous. When we are out with friends, he clings to us all the time, won’t talk to anyone and then can have these massive meltdowns.

I feel like I am constantly explaining and defending him when we are out, as people think there is something wrong when he doesn’t speak to them or gets overwhelmed. I have gone to my GP and he has put in a referral for the early intervention team and for an assessment of need. I am also on the list for speech therapy

