Ask the Doctor: ‘My son is 8 years old with autism spectrum disorder. How can I make sure he feels safe and calm while getting his tonsils out?’

In order to best prepare for the day, if possible, make sure that you have all other family and work commitments taken care of in advance. You can then focus on your child’s needs that day and for the coming days. Tonsillectomy will generally require an overnight stay in hospital and your child may experience some discomfort after the procedure for a number of days as well as requiring some time off school.

Contacting the hospital in advance and speaking to a nurse can be very beneficial to help answer any questions you have regarding the process for admission, fasting times, overnight stay and any questions around caring for your child after surgery. As well as answering these questions, this call is also a good opportunity to let the hospital know about your child’s additional needs.

If your child has a special comforter, blanket, music, headphones, iPad etc make sure to bring this with you on the day. Healthcare professionals who work with children are very experienced and are able to adapt to many situations to suit the needs of the individual patient, make sure to communicate those needs. The type of language we use with children is important, certain words for example, needle, are usually best avoided. Children explore and learn through play.

Reading a book about a hospital experience is an excellent way of introducing new words relating to hospital environments and equipment used, or if you have any items such as a thermometer or toy stethoscope, allowing your child to handle and explore these items in advance can make it a less frightening experience for them.

