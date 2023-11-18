Ask Roe: How can I reconnect with my husband?

I used to be obsessed with how handsome he was and now I feel nothing. Our sex life has nearly completely disappeared and it’s because of me; he still tries to initiate but it’s getting less often. I’m a woman and I’ve been married to my husband for three years. We got married right before Covid and had so many plans to travel and had personal and professional goals we both wanted to achieve.

All that stalled during the pandemic and now, even though life is mostly back to normal, something has shifted. I’m in my 30s and feeling under pressure to have a baby. I do want children, but I feel like I missed out on all these big plans I had, not just for us as a couple, but for me as a person. I hate the pressure of it, but also know that having children later might be more difficult. My husband has started some conversations about what we want the next couple of years to look like and I just shut down. Part of this is that I just don’t feel attracted to him any more. I don’t feel any sexual desire for him





🏆93. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: How can I get over my unrequited crush?Ask Roe: How I can talk myself down and restore the nice, normal friendship we had?

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Valerie Roe totally transformed her garden by getting rid of car parking spaceOne of Ireland’s most well known PR gurus Valerie Roe recently transformed the garden of her house in Naas with the help of celebrity garden designer Dermot Melia

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: ‘I’m attracted to women but have been sleeping with men for years – how do I start living authentically?’Ask Roe: I’m drawn back to meeting men in bars, because it’s so much easier than trying to meet women

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Ask Jennifer: My parent's daughter has moved in with usAsk Jennifer is back with expert guidance on pressing issues such as managing household conflicts, financial and marital concerns, and navigating complex relationships with a revealing daughter-in-law

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Jurgen Klopp won't ask Liverpool stars to change behaviour in Everton derbyLiverpool have had four red cards already this season - but Klopp won't warn his stars about their discipline ahead of Everton's visit

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Sample questions you could ask during open dayOpen days offer a valuable opportunity for students to explore their higher education options

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »