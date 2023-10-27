Ashling Murphy trial live updates as Jozef Puska stands accused of Tullamore murder

The trial of a man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy continues today., 23, had been working as a primary school teacher and was a traditional Irish musician. Puska is charged with her murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp.to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners.

Ashling Murphy trial LIVE updates as Jozef Puska stands accused of Tullamore murderThe trial of Jozef Puska, accused of murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling in Co Offaly, continues in Court 13 of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy trial hears Jozef Puska sounded 'desperate'Jozef Puska (33) of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 23 year old schoolteacher and musician Ashling Murphy Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy Murder Trial hears from Jozef Puska's interpreterMiroslav Sedlacek told the jury he was hired by Gardaí as a translator for two engagements they had with Jozef Puska Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy Murder Trial hears Puska told Gardaí: 'I am the murderer'The jury in the Ashling Murphy murder trial has heard Jozef Puska told Gardaí, 'I am the murderer' while being questioned in hospital. Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy trial: 'One in a billion' chance samples not Puska's, court toldThe garda also determined that a fingerprint under a seized bike’s saddle belonged to Mr Puska Read more ⮕

Trial Hears Jozef Puska Told Gardaí He Was The MurdererThe 33-year-old of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly, denies the schoolteacher's murder in Tullamore on January 12th, 2022. Read more ⮕