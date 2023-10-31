Ashling Murphy trial hears expert view on medication during accused's admission

The court heard that the first witness today - Professor Ryan, was tasked with seeing if there were any toxins or medications of any kind in Mr Puska that would have had any bearing on his admissions to gardai in hospital.

Asked by Prosecuting Counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor SC if any of the medications or substances provided to the accused would have had any bearing on his admissions made after 6pm on January 14th, the witness said “no.”

Asked by the prosecution if any of the drugs administered to Mr Puska that night would have been in his system at 6pm on the 14th, the witness said they wouldn’t have been.From what he observed the professor said that everything was “quite routine” and that the notes confirmed that Mr Puska was awake, comfortable and not in any form of distress on the 14th.

He told the court that Mr Puska couldn’t have had any more than 8.25 milligrams of Oxycodone in his system when he was being interviewed by gardai in the evening of January 14th. He told the court that there was no evidence to support a notion that Oxycodone had any relation to his admission to gardai.

Professor Ryan said that that was a reasonable assumption - adding that the dosage was still low. "These are low doses," Professor Ryan says. The Defence asked the professor if it struck him as “abnormal” that Mr Puska told a garda he didn’t remember meeting him in the hospital earlier that day.

He told the court that he observed a jacket, a pair of sunglasses and a set of keys on the ground - and that each of these items were covered to protect them from the elements.

