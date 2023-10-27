Ashling Murphy trial: DNA under her fingernails matched samples from accused

A male DNA profile from under the fingernails of Ashling Murphy’s fingernails matched two samples taken from Jozef Puska, his trial has heard.The jury was, however, also told that there was no suggestion of any of Mr Puska's male relatives having any contact with Ms Murphy (23).Dr Flanagan, a DNA specialist in Forensic Science Ireland, was giving evidence on the 10 day of Mr Puska’s trial.

He denies the charge and is on trial in front of Mr Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of nine men and three women. Dr Flanagan told the court she has worked with FSI for eight years and specialises in comparison of DNA profiles.

Dr Flanagan said she took scrapings from under the fingernails of both Ms Murphy’s hands – as a sample there would be an indication of more than social contact. Dr Flanagan told the court the male DNA profile from underneath Ms Murphy’s fingernails matched the profile taken from the two samples obtained from Mr Puska.Ms Lawlor then told the court there was no suggesstion of any male relative of Mr Puska having any contact with Ms Murphy. headtopics.com

In answer to defence barrister Michael Bowman, Dr Flanagan confirmed that the DNA register she accessed would include samples of ethnic Romani Slovaks.

