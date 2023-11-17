Ashling Murphy's Sister Remembers Her as the Glue of the Family

Ashling Murphy's older sister Amy has said she was the glue that bound their tightly-knit family together.for murdering the 23-year-old schoolteacher in January 2022.Amy said her sister was everyone's role model and would always 'bounce in the door' to check on everybody.Amy also recalled how her sister regarded shopping as"a competitive sport.

""For Ashling, shopping could only be described as a competitive sport which of course she took first place in - she quite literally could have bought shares in Zara. "The week of her death saw multiple delivery drivers arrive at our door with tears in their eyes, handing over yet another parcel with Ashling's name on it.Ashling Murphy's sister Amy outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin following the guilty verdict against Jozef Puska, 09/11/2023. Image: Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie"There were many evenings Ashling got delayed leaving school as she pondered over the most creative elf on the shelf ideas that she knew would bring so much joy to the children," she sai

