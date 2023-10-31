Ashling Murphy murder trial: No evidence that admission by accused was related to the effects of any drug, jury told

The maximum amount of Oxycodon still in Mr Puska’s system by 6pm on January 14th was 8.25mg and there was no evidence the admission made by him related to the effects of Oxycodon or any other drug administered to him at the hospital, he said.

A native of Slovakia living here 12 years, Mr Puska has, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Murphy (23), at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th 2022.Mr Puska, the jury also heard, was admitted to St James’s Hospital on January 13th 2022, having said he was stabbed in the stomach in Blanchardstown the previous day, and was discharged on January 18th.

He told Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, he examined an “extensive” file of records concerning Puska’s hospital treatment and time in Garda custody with a view to examining whether any of that could have had a bearing on Mr Puska having made admissions.

He said the medical issues for Mr Puska began on the morning of January 13th when an ambulance was called to bring him to hospital where he underwent laparoscopic or keyhole surgery on the night of January 13th 2022. The operation ran from about 20.45pm for two hours.

He was given dosages of 2mg at 23.47pm on January 13th and another one mg five minutes later, he agreed. He got further dosages of 5mg at 3.42am on January 14th, another 5mg at 11.38am, another 5mg at 15.31pm and another 5mg at 16.04pm.

He said substantially higher dosages can cause side effects such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting and constipation, he said. The patient and the pain they have can lead to higher dosages, involving hundreds of milogrammes, and care has to be taken because of the drug’s addictive potential, he said.Under cross-examination, Prof Ryan agreed with barrister Seoirse O Dunlaing, for Mr Puska, he has no clinical experience but said he has some personal experience as a patient.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Ashling Murphy trial LIVE updates as Jozef Puska stands accused of Tullamore murderThe trial of Jozef Puska, accused of murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling in Co Offaly, continues in Court 13 of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: 'No evidence' Puska admissions related to drug effectsA medical expert on pharmacology and toxicology has told the trial of the man accused of the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy, that there was no evidence to suggest his admissions to the murder in hospital two days later, were related to the effects of any drug.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Denis Walsh: GAA’s split season still officially on trial but who has any better ideas?To allow the GAA's intercounty game more latitude would mean invading the ground newly staked out for clubs

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Molly Martens and father due at pre-trial hearingA hearing is due to take place in the US later today in advance of the retrial of Molly Martens Corbett and her father Tom. Both face charges in connection with the death of Limerick man Jason Corbett, at his home in North Carolina.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens and father attend pre-trial hearing in USA hearing is taking place in the US today in advance of the retrial of Molly Martens Corbett and her father Tom for the murder of Limerick man Jason Corbett.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ashling Murphy murder trial: No evidence that admission by accused was related to the effects of any drug, jury toldPharmacology expert says he ‘never heard’ of anyone confessing to murder after small dose of Oxycodon

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕