Ashling Murphy murder trial: Jury sent away for day after first ‘speed bump’ hit

The trial of Jozef Puska was due to continue before the jury at noon but Mr Justice Tony Hunt told them he was sorry to have to say that the trial had hit its first “speed bump”. The judge asked the jury of nine men and three women “not to speculate about these things” and said he would have further information for them when they returned to court. Delays can happen for various reasons, he added.

Sharon Martens's story finally heard as family waits to learn its fate Mr Puska was arraigned before the jury on October 17th and the prosecution opened its case the following day.

