Today, the Ashling Murphy murder trial entered its ninth day at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

This evidence was presented to the jurors today by Dr Lorna Flanagan, she's a forensic scientist with Forensic Science Ireland," Frank told"Her first job in relation to this piece of evidence was to develop a DNA profile from scrapings taken from underneath Ashling Murphy’s fingernails.

"A blood sample taken at St James's Hospital, and also A DNA reference sample that was taken in Tullamore Garda station following his arrest. "She said that the changes of the male DNA profile found under the fingernails coming from somebody other than Jozef Puska was 1-in-14,0000." headtopics.com

"Michael Bowman, who is Mr Puska's defence barrister, asked Detective Inspector Farrell if he was the one who told Detective Sergeant Brian Jennings to go to Dublin, after the incident room became aware that Jozef Puska was in hospital.

"When he asked that question by Mr Bowman, Detective Inspector Farrell said that he was, he was the one who tasked him with that job - but that it was a decision made by both lead investigators together. headtopics.com

"Mr Bowman said his notes at the time referred to Mr Puska as an 'SO' - the letters 'SO' appeared beside his name in his notes - and that referred to Suspected Offender."He asked Detective Inspector Farrell if he told the Gardaí who travelled to Dublin that a man arrested on the day of Ashling's murder had been released - he said he didn't because that wasn't relevant to their task, it was released on a need-to-know basis.

