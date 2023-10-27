Ashling Murphy Murder Trial: Here's what happened on day eight

Today, the Ashling Murphy murder trial entered its eighth day at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

"That conversation related to Jozef Puska's claim that he had been attacked and stabbed in Blanchardstown two days beforehand."He was asked by the prosecuting barrister, Ms Anne Marie Lawlor, was Jozef Puska speaking freely during that conversation in the afternoon.

"He said that Mr Puska wanted to know why, and he was told that the investigation related to a murder in Tullamore. "He said Jozef then asked him personally, as his interpreter, to translate his confession word for word. headtopics.com

"He wanted to know if there's any possibility that the girl's family would like to take any revenge on his own for what he did," Frank said. "At that point then the Garda told the interpreter that Jozef wasn't feeling well, so they ended the call at that point".The jury was also presented with some forensic evidence in relation to a navy fleece, a pair of sunglasses and a mountain bike.

Frank said Detective Sergeant Damien Carroll of the Garda Technical Bureau examined this mark on the underside of the saddle.

