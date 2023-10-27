Ashling Murphy Murder Trial: DNA profile under fingernails matched samples of Jozef Puska

The Central Criminal Court has heard that DNA found under Ashling Murphy's fingernails matched samples of the man accused of her murder.

33-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to the schoolteacher’s murder on January 12th, 2022, in Tullamore, Co Offaly. This morning, Dr Lorna Flanagan from Forensic Science Ireland gave evidence to the jury about the DNA sample found under Ashling Murphy's fingernailsDr Flanagan said she had a DNA profile from Jozef Puska in the form of a blood sample he gave at St James's Hospital and a reference swab taken from Mr Puska at Tullamore Garda station.

She said the DNA profile from Ashling Murphy’s nails matched that of the two samples she had from Jozef Puska. Dr Flanagan told the jury of nine men and three women that there was a 1-in-14,000 chance the profile belonged to someone unrelated to him. headtopics.com

Under cross-examination from the defence, she said this statistic was an estimate, but one that erred on the side of conservatism.

Read more:

NewstalkFM »

Ashling Murphy trial LIVE updates as Jozef Puska stands accused of Tullamore murderThe trial of Jozef Puska, accused of murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling in Co Offaly, continues in Court 13 of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy trial hears Jozef Puska sounded 'desperate'Jozef Puska (33) of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 23 year old schoolteacher and musician Ashling Murphy Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy Murder Trial hears from Jozef Puska's interpreterMiroslav Sedlacek told the jury he was hired by Gardaí as a translator for two engagements they had with Jozef Puska Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy trial live updates as Jozef Puska stands accused of Tullamore murderThe trial of Jozef Puska, accused of murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling in Co Offaly, continues in Court 13 of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice Read more ⮕

Ashling Murphy trial: 'One in a billion' chance samples not Puska's, court toldThe garda also determined that a fingerprint under a seized bike’s saddle belonged to Mr Puska Read more ⮕

Trial Hears Jozef Puska Told Gardaí He Was The MurdererThe 33-year-old of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly, denies the schoolteacher's murder in Tullamore on January 12th, 2022. Read more ⮕