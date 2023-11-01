Ashling Murphy murder trial adjourned for day

The judge told them that for reasons he did not want to go into at the moment, they were not in a position to proceed.The judge told the jury that he had to consider further things and get further information but he said that it didn't concern them.

Mr Justice Hunt told them"these kind of things happen" and delays can happen for various reasons. He told them not to speculate or worry about these things.

