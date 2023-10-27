'As much as we want Rovers to wait, we’re obviously focusing on the Cup final'

Jon Daly has pledged to put out a team that’s strong enough to keep Shamrock Rovers’ champagne on ice for at least another few days.

A win for the Hoops in Inchicore would seal their coveted four-in-a-row, while a point would all but mathematically wrap things up, given their goal-difference advantage over Pat’s.“We’ll probably make one or two changes. We’re fully focused now on the Cup final,” said the Richmond Park chief.

Asked how good it was to have Europe in the bag, he replied: “I think it’s good in the sense that we can get players ready for the cup final.“We’ve obviously not got the strength in depth that we can change everyone but we’ll make a couple of changes. headtopics.com

“I think if they don't get the job done on Friday, a win down in Cork should not mathematically, but goal-difference-wise it would take us going to Derry and winning 10-0 and them losing probably 5-0 or 6-0 to Sligo, which is not going to happen.

Daly - whose playing career took him to Stockport, Hartlepool, Dundee United, Rangers and Raith Rovers - had coached in Scotland and Finland before returning to Ireland.

