Artificial Intelligence, Autism, and Vaping Among Top Themes at Young Scientist Exhibition

Artificial intelligence, autism and vaping are the new themes of this year’s entries for the Young Scientist Exhibition. BT Ireland - partners of the award - revealed the top themes of the project titles for the 2024 awards yesterday. In total 2,042 projects were entered this year - the highest in seven years and 50 projects will be chosen for showcase.
This is the 60th BT Young Scientists of the Year with health was the top theme, amounting to 16 per cent of entries with the environment second at 11 per cent. It showed teens have a strong interest in health - resulting in a new category being added this year: Health and Wellbeing. AI was an emerging area of interest, with four per cent of projects investigating how ChatGPT can be used effectively in education and health. Vaping is also a strong new theme, with two per cent of entries investigating the health and environmental impacts. Neurodiversity - and in particular, autism - was another emerging theme, showing a growing interest in ways tech can improve lives. Mental health and diversity were identified across the board as the main trends running throughout the submissions. Health was the most popular topic overall, with 16 per cent of entries covering areas like psychology, female healthcare, ageing and behaviou
