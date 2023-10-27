Artichokes, Adam Garcia and the Abbey: The Best of Tonight’s TV

From a shy songwriter to a CIA agent intent on getting revenge, we’ve got plenty to keep you entertained tonight.Four more chefs take on the skills challenge tonight before attempting a dish of roast John Dory with artichoke barigoule.Piper Perabo and Adam Garcia star in this comedy drama about a songwriter who moves to New York to pursue her singing career but can’t get over her stage fright.

Rosamund tries to help out Edith while Anna receives some unexpected news and Mary asks Gillingham for a favour. Last in the current series.The teenage daughter (Maggie Grace) of a former CIA agent (Liam Neeson) is abducted by a gang of sex traffickers while on holiday in Europe.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Here’s the first look at Corrie’s Tina O’Brien’s wedding dress and she looks classShe married Adam Croft in Manchester on New Year's Eve. Read more ⮕

Strictly fan-favourite Adam Thomas accused of 'faking family photo'ITV Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is accused of staging a sweet snap featuring a close-up of his wife Caroline and daughter Elsie-Rose Read more ⮕

Community rally around young family of Cork man following health crisisAdam Mohamed Lafdil is a well-known figure in the Passage West community Read more ⮕

Adam Collard’s ex sends a friendly warning to Laura WoodsRosie Williams, 32, has issued a warning to Adam Collard's new girlfriend, Laura Woods, about his 'toxic behaviour'.The pa Read more ⮕

Star Power: The billion dollar business of endorsementsCelebrity endorsements are hundreds of years old – but while they used to spark accusations of 'selling out', the age of the influencer seems to have made them more acceptable than ever, writes Adam Maguire. Read more ⮕

Two men arrested after bodies of two women found in a freezer in LondonThe remains were reportedly found inside a freezer in a flat in Canning Town, east London. Read more ⮕