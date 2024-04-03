Arsenal vs Luton Town: Premier League clash preview

Arsenal take on Luton Town today in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League. The Gunners held Manchester City to a scoreless draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to remain one point clear of City and two points behind table-toppers Liverpool. Luton find themselves at the opposite end of the table and are in desperate need of a win.

The Hatters last won in the Premier League on January 30th, but with the points deductions handed down to Everton and Nottingham Forest, the newly promoted side still have a chance of staying in the division. Here's what you need to know about the game: Where is the game being played? Emirates Stadium. What time is kick-off? 7.30pm. Is the game on TV? The game is being shown live on TNT Sports 2. Can I stream the game? NOW TV and Discovery Plus are the places to go to stream the gam

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ogbene fires fourth Premier League goal, but Bournemouth edge Luton in thrillerBournemouth came from 3-0 down to beat Luton 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Nottingham Forest lodge appeal against Premier League four-point penaltyThe penalty was imposed last week for breaching Premier League financial rules.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Nottingham Forest and Ireland star on Premier League club's four-point deductionAndrew Omobamidele moved from Norwich City to Nottingham Forest last summer.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest docked pointsThe club are now 18th in the Premier League table.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Denis Irwin Premier League Hall of Fame 'snub' angers fansAshley Cole's induction has led some to wonder what Irwin has to do to be recognised by the league.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Leixlip duo adapting and learning from tough times with Ireland and in Premier LeagueNathan Collins and Andrew Omobamidele respective rises have not come without their challenges.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »