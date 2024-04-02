Arrests made in Marbella celeb restaurant shooting incident

Police have arrested an Irish national and a British man over a shooting incident at a popular Marbella celeb restaurant last month and released spectacular footage showing the detentions. The gangsters, held after the March 11 drama at British-owned eatery La Sala, have been described as having links to organised crime.

A gunman was seen firing several bullets into the window of the popular celeb restaurant, near the upmarket port of Puerto Banus, before escaping on a motorbike with an accomplice. Fortunately no-one was injured in the drama, which occurred around 12.30am when it was open with workers and some customers inside although not at its busiest. Visitors over the years have included the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Erling Harland, Jurgen Klopp and Harry Maguire. The venue’s shareholders include former Premier League star David Bentley, who was once branded the next ‘David Beckham

